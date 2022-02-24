On the front page of the February Yakima Valley Business Times, Bruce Smith complains of “the endless Yakama Nation articles being run in the Seattle-owned ‘local’ newspaper”
I heartily agree with the Times that it is important to critically appraise newspapers for bias related to their funding, but aren’t Yakama Nation stories exactly the type of local news that should be in our local paper? How many articles on indigenous issues does it take to become excessive? Would the answer be different if they were white?
Thank you, Yakima Herald-Republic, for finally giving the deaths and disappearances of Yakama women coverage. Shining a bright light on what's been long ignored is an asset of free press, and makes a better system for everyone.
JONAH CHRISTIAN
Yakima