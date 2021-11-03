To the editor -- Billions have now received the COVID vaccines, so it's disgusting to hear people whining about its "safety." In today's paper a letter writer wrongly stated that the FDA let thalidomide into our country. I did research on the thalidomide tragedy in college (an antidepressant taken by women in Europe in the '60s that caused flipper-like arms and legs, or missing limbs in their babies). Our FDA kept it OUT of the USA, unsatisfied with its safety, thus avoiding that tragedy here.
Quacks are eternal but Trump trumped them all with pseudoscience re COVD: swallowing bleach, horse dewormer, UV lights and other hoaxes. He and his cult followers have turned Americans against each other into tribes. Worse was his sneering criticism of our institutions: the FBI, Justice Department, the press, CDC, INH, World Health Organization.
I'm vexed at Americans who express anti-government views. We are so blessed to live in the 21st century with scientific and medical advances. I've read about the 1918 flu pandemic, viral and bacterial plagues. I'm immensely grateful for vaccines and knowledge gained by our CDC doing research in third-world countries investigating epidemic outbreaks at great risk of death. They need high fives from patriotic Americans!
SUE JANUSCHEITIS
Yakima