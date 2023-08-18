To the editor — With the planet's latest weather/fire disaster in Maui, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Texas Gov. Greg Abbot, ex-President Donald Trump and the Republican Party should start focusing on our real problems — both for the USA and the world — which is global overpopulation and manmade climate change.
Global overpopulation is the root of all global problems, but is not in the realm of the USA to solve. Climate change is, though.
Instead of wasting all the time and energy on abortion, immigration and keeping all Democrats out of office, Republicans should be working with Democrats and independents to solve or at least mitigate our climate crisis.
In 2022, Hurricane Ian cost Florida $112.9 billion, and Texas had $21 billion in crop losses due to severe weather. Severe weather damage costs in 2023 are at $39.7 billion and rising.
In 2022, wildfires in the U.S. cost $3.549 billion to suppress and $3.2 billion in damages. It is time for all of us to realize the cost of climate change, accept that it is caused by humanity, and for all of us to unite and significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
VICTOR TOMOR
Selah