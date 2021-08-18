To the editor -- It's time to put a name to the behavior that is killing and injuring our neighbors.
Local political leaders and obnoxiously loud defenders of misguided claims of "personal rights" have helped a virus kill and injure more people in our community in one year than local gangs have killed and injured in a decade. While we condemn the latter group as societal parasites, many elevate the former group as patriots.
They're not.
They are narcissists who believe their wrong-headed claims trump the safety of their neighbors and the well-being of the community. Our local Narcissist gang is far more dangerous to our future than the Nortenos and Surenos gangs.
And those who fight to keep masks off their children's faces at school? They endanger the welfare and safety of children as surely as those who knowingly and negligently leave their children unsupervised around guns or drugs or playing near busy streets. Call it what it is: child neglect. When the child is particularly vulnerable, it rises to the level of child abuse.
Enough coddling of these narcissists and child abusers. Call them what they are: the real parasites on our society.
OTTO BOUNDS
Yakima