To the editor -- Fight, fight, fight.
It almost sounds like a cheer by pubescent teenagers at a local high school sporting event. Why must candidates brag about how they will fight everybody? Do those who pursue political office feel that using hostility, defiance and degrading tactics will help them win their respective races? (Seriously?) It’s only vaccines, masks and a public health crisis, Commissioner McKinney!
Cooperate, liaise, conjoin, collaborate, assist, work together! All words and terms which demonstrate their willingness to serve people as a whole, not just their polarized, Illiterate voting base. It’s amazing how many people are delusional in thinking they’re constitutional lawyers in promoting THEIR rights. Have they never looked at Lady Justice to see she holds a balancing scale of “rights” versus “responsibilities?”
In writing this, I’m simply espousing my First Amendment rights so that my Second Amendment rights are not called into play. That could devolve to evoking my Fifth, and potentially even my Sixth. To some this isn’t clear, but real legal scholars (candidates?) understand perfectly.
Come on, if things are so terrible, let us know specifically what you’ll do to ameliorate the alleged wrongs and provide us with a safer community in which to live.
“Make love, not war.”
RON LIVINGSTON
Yakima