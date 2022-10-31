To the editor — Now that you’ve received your ballot, and before you vote, think about which of these items from the “social agenda” you want to eliminate:
Public safety (police and fire protection, traffic signals); public transportation (roads, bridges, ferries); public utilities (garbage collection, sewer service, domestic water supply); Social Security and Medicare (if you have worked in the U.S., you have paid into these from Day One); armed forces (protecting us here and abroad); Public parks (Franklin or Randall or Mount Rainier or Grand Canyon); state-supported schools and universities (goodbye, Huskies? Goodbye Cougs?).
All of these services, and more, are for the benefit of all in our city and our country, and make this a livable society. Consider the alternative and choose wisely when you mark your ballot.
ROSEMARY SAUL
Yakima