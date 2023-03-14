Think about what a school employee has done for you
To the editor — Recently I had reason to review the 1918-19 Zillah High School yearbook. In this yearbook, Superintendent E.M. Douglas penned these words:
“A year ago we were trying to win the world war. Today, however, is a reconstruction period. We are now trying to win the world to the principles of democracy — tying to make the world fit for humanity.
“What place should our public schools hold in this great task? There must be an expansion of heart, soul and mind of teacher and students to grasp the great issues which the war brought forward.
“Every teacher must be a stronger teacher; every pupil must be a stronger student because of the activities of life stimulated by the vital issues of democracy.
“... Education and good citizenship usually go hand in hand together.”
These ideas were deeply personal at the time because many high school students quit school to join the war effort and many of these did not come home alive. Education continues to be vitally important today.
The governor has proclaimed the week of March 20-26 as School Retirees’ Appreciation Week. During this week, please take some time to remember and show some appreciation to a school employee who taught you the value of democracy and good citizenship.
PATRICK WALSH
Yakima County School Retirees’ Association
Outlook