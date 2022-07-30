newhouse

Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, speaks in December 2019 as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington. Newhouse voted to impeach.

Skip Ad

By David Gutman

and Jim Brunner

 House Television via AP, file

To the editor — The safest and sanest candidate for the 4th Congressional District is Dan Newhouse. The field is overloaded with far-right candidates who are still spewing proven misinformation.

Dan has been condemned for voting to impeach Donald Trump — and I say that shows Dan's intelligence and courage! He honored his oath to protect the Constitution, and that's why I want to keep him in Congress.

He's proven to be more of a true Republican than a Re-Trumplican, and that's why I am voting to keep Dan Newhouse in Congress. He is NOT a RINO.

I'm an independent who votes for the best of both parties, and considering the rest of the candidates, I'm sticking with Newhouse.

RAFAEL RODRIGUEZ

Sunnyside