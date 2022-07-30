To the editor — The safest and sanest candidate for the 4th Congressional District is Dan Newhouse. The field is overloaded with far-right candidates who are still spewing proven misinformation.
Dan has been condemned for voting to impeach Donald Trump — and I say that shows Dan's intelligence and courage! He honored his oath to protect the Constitution, and that's why I want to keep him in Congress.
He's proven to be more of a true Republican than a Re-Trumplican, and that's why I am voting to keep Dan Newhouse in Congress. He is NOT a RINO.
I'm an independent who votes for the best of both parties, and considering the rest of the candidates, I'm sticking with Newhouse.
RAFAEL RODRIGUEZ
Sunnyside