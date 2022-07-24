To the editor — Yakima County is a great place to live, work and raise a family. However, the last few years have seen Yakima County follow policies from the national and state levels that have had disastrous results on our citizens, our work places, our properties and our economy.
In these next few years it is going to become increasingly important to stand against statist actions that seek to control our lives.
Steve Saunders is a proven team builder who assesses problems, formulates solutions, and administers solutions.
Yakima County is a place like no other. There is no “one-size fits all” policy that can be applied to this county; rather, we need a Steve Saunders who will provide local leadership, meeting local needs, with local accountability.
Vote Steve Saunders!
MATTHEW BOWER
Zillah