To the editor — Steve Saunders is the representative we need for the Lower Valley.
Over the last two years, unsheltered homelessness and crime have increased. Transparency has decreased, resulting in Open Public Meeting Act violations at the county. Water and property rights infringements have increased. Overbearing permitting and inspections are discouraging new construction and increasing housing costs.
There is a reason these organizations have endorsed Steve Saunders: Central Washington Home Builders, Yakima Valley Landlords’ Association, Washington State Farm Bureau, Yakima Association of Realtors. It's because they see the leadership qualities Steve brings to the table.
Our county needs a change. We have a great opportunity to do it this year. I support Steve Saunders 100%.
This November, let's get our county going in the right direction!
MATT BROWN
Yakima