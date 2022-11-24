To the editor — The Office of Independent Investigations is a farce.
Let's get it off the ground with full transparency, how do 80 staffers investigating 225 cases each year warrant $28 million? We can only hope the OII focusing solely on investigating the police doesn't form a friendship with the police and clouding objective investigating.
But if objective investigating isn't a problem anymore, we will still need another department to find where all the OII money goes and what their staff does with their time! No way this was what the people wanted. This is some good ol' Olympia Good Idea Fairy telling the people what's good for us.
I suggest giving the $28 million to the 260 police departments around our state instead of wasting it on this bad idea.
PAUL BRANGERS
Yakima