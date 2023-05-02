State officials are failing our students
To the editor — It is the paramount duty of the state of Washington to fund education — this must include school facilities.
I am sickened by the failure of the state to fund construction of rural schools within communities too small or too poor to pass construction bonds. The Legislature needs to replace decaying facilities like those at Wahkiakum High School and Hoover Elementary.
The first time I saw Wahkiakum High was as a coach over 10 years ago; it was decaying then and is so flooded and defunct today students are doing science labs outdoors.
As a graduate of a rural high school in another state, I have fond memories of my small high school with top-notch facilities. It’s disgraceful the state is not supporting education fully.
The state must also update its Construction Assistance fund to meet inflation and market rates. We have a duty to ALL Washington students to give them first-rate facilities, which studies have proven improve learning and test scores.
ELIZABETH HALLOCK
Yakima