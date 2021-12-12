To the editor -- As a caregiver who has lived in Sunnyside for my whole life and works with a client who is quadriplegic, I am proud to work on the front lines in providing health care to our most vulnerable populations during the pandemic.
Starting in May of 2020, emergency relief funding was distributed to long-term care communities across the country. Unfortunately, unless legislative leadership in Olympia acts quickly, the emergency funding that has allowed me to stay working as a caregiver will end at the end of this month.
This money has been spent directly on the ongoing costs (and escalating costs due to supply disruptions) of providing food, PPE and other items necessary during the pandemic. This emergency funding is also directly increasing wages for over 45,000 in-home long-term care workers across our state at a time of inflation and a hyper-competitive hiring environment for skilled workers.
Just like there hasn’t been a break in the crisis, we cannot afford a break in emergency funding. I urge our state officials to extend this emergency funding so that those who rely on Medicaid for their long-term care are not left to confront the ongoing crisis without the necessary support from caregivers like me.
NELLY PRIETO
Sunnyside