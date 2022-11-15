To the editor — On Thursday, Yakima County recorded its 33rd murder this year. There are many other crimes reported daily.
In the runup to the November election there were numerous T.V. ads about crime. These ads primarily featured Democrats being soft on crime.
Habitually our county elects a complete slate of Republicans. We elect these people time after time. They promise to get tough on crime, but no progress is made on the issue.
In the future we must elect candidates who take a more holistic approach to crime prevention. Focus on early intervention of youth while continuing to fund law enforcement. This might require more local taxes, but it may well be worth it in the long run.
RALPH CALL
Yakima