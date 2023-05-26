To the editor — Please, Mr. Newhouse! Find that inner strength again that you showed when you voted to impeach Donald Trump!
That’s why I voted for you in 2022! Make Irving and Alfred Newhouse smile down on you from heaven, knowing you have the fortitude of a David to fight the Goliath of today — the MAGA cult of the GOP.
Vote to get rid of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker! His minion, Marjorie Taylor Green, is such an embarrassment at every congressional hearing she’s involved in. And George Santos in Congress?
You’ve shown courage before. So do it again! Stand up for integrity and democracy and help save this republic from the poisonous MAGA cult!
LYNETTE BAGLEY RODRIGUEZ
Sunnyside