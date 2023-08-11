To the editor — I was dismayed to learn of countywide vacant positions on school boards and city councils. This isn't just about open seats; it's about our community's direction and children's future.
Both entities play crucial roles. School boards guide our children's education, ensuring balanced, quality instruction. City councils determine our community's path, reflecting our collective vision. The imbalances in neighboring areas and across the country underscore the need for informed decision-making.
Entering these roles isn't only about leadership; it's a commitment to our future. It's an opportunity to prioritize the collective good. We need dedicated, impartial individuals for these roles.
To those contemplating, act now. Stand not only for yourself but for the community. Let's ensure our area values education and visionary city planning. I urge our residents to step forward and make a mark.
GRACIELA VILLANUEVA
Yakima