To the editor -- Gosh, Rep. Dan Newhouse! Your newsletter I just read says the current administration is turning a blind eye to drugs crossing “the Southern border” (is that a Trump dog whistle?) yet the next sentence says fentanyl interdiction is up 134%.
That would seem to me the blind eye was previous.
I would also like to take you and my two senators to task for increasing the military budget $120 billion above the last Obama request.
Not to mention all the problems of nuclear proliferation, detention of citizens, the Saudi assault on Yemen …
That $120 billion could have eliminated college debt. Instead it's going to put money into the military/industrial complex.
Dan, I’d like you to stand for me. Not against the Biden administration because the fascists controlling the GOP have you intimidated.
BARBARA SHERMAN and PAUL VANDENBERG
Zillah