Rep. Dan Newhouse speaks at a small farm conference hosted by the Center for Latino Farmers Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 in Yakima, Wash.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

To the editor -- Gosh, Rep. Dan Newhouse! Your newsletter I just read says the current administration is turning a blind eye to drugs crossing “the Southern border” (is that a Trump dog whistle?) yet the next sentence says fentanyl interdiction is up 134%.

That would seem to me the blind eye was previous.

I would also like to take you and my two senators to task for increasing the military budget $120 billion above the last Obama request.

Not to mention all the problems of nuclear proliferation, detention of citizens, the Saudi assault on Yemen …

That $120 billion could have eliminated college debt. Instead it's going to put money into the military/industrial complex.

Dan, I’d like you to stand for me. Not against the Biden administration because the fascists controlling the GOP have you intimidated.

BARBARA SHERMAN and PAUL VANDENBERG

Zillah