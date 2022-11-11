To the editor — St. Paul Cathedral Church's 71st anniversary was Sunday. Like the other great cathedrals of the world — Notre Dame in Paris, St. Patrick’s in New York — we too share the privilege of being the principal church of a diocese, the seat of the cathedral of the bishop.
The Rev. Msgr. John A. Ecker, V.G., Has served for 42 1/2 years. First as curate, as we used to call assistants or vicars, and twice as pastor/rector 1936-1966 and again since spring of 1988.
The beautiful Cathedral of St. Paul is something we should all be proud of and recognize in our Diocese of Yakima.
ROBERT ROYBAL
Yakima