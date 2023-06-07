To the editor — I am a HUGE FAN! Scott Spruill has been a best friend to Yakima Valley athletic programs and its athletes for 36 years.
High school athletes, who have and currently are working hard to further their athletic careers in college, have benefited from his tireless efforts to bring as much high-quality coverage within our community to cover so much.
Ask a local athlete who's spent time filling out their profiles on recruiting websites or college-of-interest questionnaires, and I bet close to 100% have linked an article back to Scott's coverage. Now think about how many graduating senior athletes there have been over the last 36 years and grasp his true reach and influence.
I've had the sincere pleasure to correspond with Scott on a few occasions and have always been amazed with how truly passionate he is about the athletes he's covered and how humble he's been as servant leader within our community.
My personal thanks to you, Scott, for all the kind words written about my three kids and best wishes for a FANtastic retirement!
TIM VICK
Selah