To the editor — This past Saturday, a former president of the United States openly called for the “termination” of the Constitution. A few days earlier, this same former president dined with a neo-Nazi leader and a celebrity who now spreads vile conspiracy theories about Jewish people online.
Donald Trump is a traitor to the country and a menace to the world. But anyone with a shred of decency or intellectual honesty figured that out long ago.
One of our two major political parties (guess which) refuses to condemn this miserable creature's words, acknowledge the violence they invite, or even commit to saying they will vote against him.
Support for this moral evil comes largely from people in small communities like ours, having been groomed over the years by agenda-driven angertainment, like that spewed by our local KIT talk radio, which among other things has attempted to normalize the extremist Proud Boys, provided a platform for Sebastian Gorka (member of a European Nazi organization) and spread propaganda undermining confidence in our country's elections. The fallacious, emotions-based appeals made in their programs, repeated frequently enough, have an insidious way of sounding like truth, and convince otherwise good people to believe reprehensible things.
God is watching.
DREW TOOP
Yakima