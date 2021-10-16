To the editor -- In Washington state we are very privileged to have a bipartisan redistricting process with an appointed commission, a process used by less than half of American states. Other states' redistricting processes are dictated by politicians in legislature and have continued to be gerrymandered.
We here in Washington are very fortunate to be able to play a part in our state redistricting process through public input to the Washington State Redistricting Commission. The public commission created regular meetings that helped create recently published maps, allowing transparency to find the disconnects of community relationships not understood by redistricting commissioners. Only through public comment can the commission realize their errors when violating state law, creating illegal political districts of representation, and packing or splitting communities of interest.
Outreach and discussion with many coalitions and community members across the state have proven we all have vested interests, yet very few people choose to represent their community views. Your elected legislator might change, need to be re-elected, you could lose representation supporting your views, or you might want to encourage a new district line that “actually” represents a community of interest. Community input will be taken until Oct. 21. Make sure your voice is heard today.
PAUL TABAYOYON
Yakima