To the editor -- Community input is changing how the redistricting commissioners decide which maps will qualify for legislative redistricting by mid-November. It was recently found that maps created by the commissioners did not satisfy the Federal Voting Rights Act requirements.
If you have followed the redistricting process, you can see how some commissioners are continuing to ignore the minority groups that reside in Yakima County. You only need to ask those commissioners why they have not submitted changes because they notified their legislative maps violated voters rights creating questionable districts without specific information about why or how their maps’ legislative line decisions were determined.
While liberal commissioners submitted map changes as required by the WVRA, the remaining two have yet to make their map changes. Why do they support disenfranchising voters in other districts?
Please take the time to go to Washington State’s Redistricting Commissions website, https://www.redistricting.wa.gov, to review the newest maps created by our redistricting commission and be present by leaving comment or testimony. Help our community represent itself. If you choose to sit on the sideline, you will have no say in an undesired outcome and forfeit your right to elect political representation of choice.
DORI PERALTA BAKER
Yakima