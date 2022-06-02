To the editor — What would you do if someone dug a pit next to your home and filled it with a million gallons of feces and urine? Would you ask your local health district to take action? If the Washington State Board of Health approves WAC 246-203-130, the health districts’ hands will be tied. There will be nothing they can do.

You can take my word for this — I am honest. Or, you can read the proposed WAC 246-203-130 for yourself at https://bit.ly/proposal-YHR

Here is the loophole. WAC 246-203-130 Section (3) (d) places restrictions on the handling of animal waste. But ... Section (3) (d) only applies to nutrients that are stockpiled. And WAC 245-203-130 (2) (j) says, “Stockpiling does not include active composting or lagoon storage of domestic animal waste from livestock.”

If you don’t like it, tell the state Board of Health by contacting Stuart Glasoe at 360-236-4111, or by testifying on June 8 after registering at https://bit.ly/testify-YHR

JEAN MENDOZA

White Swan