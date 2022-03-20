To the editor -- Responding to Richard Dezarn's letter complaining about "the tirade against former President Trump" by liberals. That worries me about the state of our democracy. The time to worry is before we lose something precious, not after we've lost it.

Trump made it plain that he adores autocrats, calls them geniuses. How could anything be more at odds with democratic ideals? When he so plainly tells us who he is, BELIEVE him!

He condemned repeatedly the institutions and principles that are the foundation of open government. He threatened to "lock up "political rivals, referred to journalists as "the enemy of the people", lied repeatedly about the 2020 election, vilified immigrants and their countries and called judges "biased." This is fascism. Trump is a wannabe fascist because he admires them.

Heroic presidents like Biden have put America first by helping and mobilizing our allies, by promoting shared security, prosperity and freedom from common dangers like Putin. Trump did not value NATO because he is an unethical weasel with no redeeming qualities to lead us toward preserving liberty, justice and peace.

I write letters to be a "drum major for justice," to quote Martin Luther King Jr. (and the Old Testament prophets.)

SUE JANUSCHEITIS

Yakima