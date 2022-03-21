To the editor -- The Harman Center's annual spaghetti feed resumed Tuesday evening after a two-year COVID-19 closure. The evening reminded me of the first Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant opening about 1973, seeing Jack, wearing a tux and welcoming patrons to their elegant dining.

Tuesday night there was Debbie, welcoming patrons to the spaghetti feed in the building Jack and Wauna Harman contributed to our city. It sorta felt like a grand opening of our center.

Thanks to the many volunteers who collected the salad, bread sticks, spaghetti and spumoni ice cream, and to those who served us and decorated the tables. And also to the cooks who prepared the best spaghetti sauce ever tasted.

Don't miss this event next year!

BETTY GRIFFITH JAEGER

Yakima