To the editor — I recently did some cleaning and took a pickup load of trash out to the Lower Valley Transfer Station near Granger. This trash transfer station was created when the county closed the Snipes Mountain Landfill and the county commissioners wanted to continue providing landfill services to the Grandview, Granger, Mabton and Sunnyside areas.
At the time of my visit, I was surprised to find out that the Lower Valley Transfer Station will be closed by the county on Dec. 31, 2022.
This reminds me of the time that the Sunnyside substation for the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office was closed under the excuse that there was not enough money to keep it open. Prior to the closure you would see Sheriff’s deputies on Lower Valley roads.
I for one am very tired of Yakima County removing public services from the Lower Valley area without lowering any of my county taxes.
It is time we elect people to the county commission that will support equal Yakima County services for the lower four-city region.
I will not be voting for any incumbent Yakima County commissioner, and I hope you will carefully consider doing the same.
ED PRILUCIK
Sunnyside