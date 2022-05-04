To the editor — I applaud Dr. Boyd’s civility in arguing against our United States being a democracy, but his claim that we are a republic cannot be sustained by a comedian’s anti-government rant and an incomplete historical quote.

America was the world’s first indirect democracy, undeniably embracing parts of republicanism, but giving voters the right to elect representatives and alter their Constitution.

Alexander Hamilton -- who feared direct democracy — proudly labeled the “proposed government a representative democracy.”

That representative democracy was the focus of the letter Dr. Boyd attempted to refute. We elected our state lawmakers. They gave our governor expansive power to handle emergencies. Recently given the chance, our representatives chose to let the power remain.

Benjamin Franklin’s quote begs context and completeness. Maryland delegate James McHenry’s 1787 journal records that Mrs. Elizabeth Powel asked Franklin, “Well, doctor, what have we got, a republic or a monarchy?”

Given those choices, he replied, “A republic, if you can keep it.”

Her response was, “And why not keep it?”

Franklin answered, “Because the people, on tasting the dish, are always disposed to eat more of it than does them good.”

That is why we need representatives who act for our common good.

BARB GREEN

Yakima