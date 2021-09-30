To the editor -- While Congress debates how to spend (and raise) unimaginable amounts of money (spend a million dollars a second for an entire day and you've only spent $86 billion), the usual platitudes about "tax the rich" and "tax the rich corporations" once again ignore the facts.
First, the richest 1% of the U.S. population makes 20% of the annual income and pays 40% of the income taxes. Around 50% of the U.S. adult population pays no income taxes. Which of those is "fair?"
Second, no U.S. business or corporation pays any taxes at all ... it's all just "overhead" added to the price of whatever we buy from said business or corporation, be it food or cars or newspapers. If you think inflation is a problem now, wait until those business "taxes" go up and you get to pay them yourself.
Sorry, but only individual citizens actually pay taxes and "taxing the rich corporations" is just a political smokescreen for raising your personal costs.
Welcome to the real world.
JEFFREY M. REYNOLDS
Yakima