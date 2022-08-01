To the editor — Leftist editorial gadfly Michael Martin castigates the U.S. Supreme Court for decimating precedent and free-for-all decision making (July 26). But he ignores two important aspects of our Constitution.
First as to the reversal of Roe v Wade, the 1970 Roe court created a precedent out of whole cloth that never existed in the Constitution, namely a “right of privacy” and particularly when it comes to issues involving health and fetus viability. Like it or not, the Roe reversal simply restored the previous precedence, and ruled this issue was constitutionally within the ambit of the states.
In the same vein, the Constitution does not provide for lawmaking by executive orders, a practice adopted by both major parties, instead of working on compromise as has been our legislative history . We have a Congress and a president with a veto that have the joint constitutional authority to make laws. Again the current court has simply been ruling in favor of constitutional language and precedents rather than giving presidents unwarranted legislative power.
I for one and happy to see the court getting back to its traditional role, putting the onus on the serving president and Congress to do their jobs!
J. ERIC GUSTAFSON
Yakima