To the editor — As "global warming" doomsayers increase their volume this summer (again), perhaps a little perspective is in order.
- The first continuous atmospheric CO2 sensor in the world was activated in 1956 (Hawaii). Therefore, all we actually know is that CO2 levels have been slowly rising for 67 years.
- Sea level 18,000 years ago was 400 feet lower than now, so "global warming" has been ongoing for a very long time. Melt all remaining ice on Earth, and sea level rises 70 feet (and Miami is history).
- Current phase of warming began in 1980s, first with a slowly rising surface temperature: not atmospheric — as would be seen if CO2 were the only culprit.
What's it all mean?
If we decrease atmospheric CO2 levels, we will slow the rise of global temperatures but not stop them. Sorry, but that's the science. Better start adapting to rising temperatures (unless the sun changes).
What are we willing to sacrifice to not end global warming? Sorry, that's politics. Can't help you there.
But ... if Earth warms over the next 1,000 years, lots of people will have to move. If Earth cools over the next 1,000 years, lots will starve.
Be careful what you wish for.
JEFFREY REYNOLDS
Yakima