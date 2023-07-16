To the editor — Dick Zais was an incredible city manager. He was on the job 30-plus years. His strength was not making headlines or giving inspiration speeches. He was able to see how actions today would affect Yakima in five to 10 years. The entire time he was city manager he kept Yakima out of trouble.
Presidents who do well have the same managerial skills. Examples are Presidents Truman and Eisenhower. Neither were skilled at grabbing favorable headlines. Today, it is hard to find anyone who doesn’t praise their actions.
Though President Truman’s actions Europe was rebuilt and America recovered from World War II. President Eisenhower set to the task building the interstate road system, which was highly criticized as the interstate by passed local villages, towns and cities. Today we can quickly cross the countryside getting to where we want.
President Biden was able to gain bipartisan support passing bills to revive our computer industry, rebuild our infrastructure including roads and making it easier for companies to build our manufacturing base. All while keeping unemployment low and reducing the high inflation he inherited.
He isn’t a headliner or speechmaker, but he’s a manager. Frankly, I like that over the constant showboating.
DON HINMAN
Yakima