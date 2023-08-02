To the editor — What do you call somebody who pays $270,000 in damages and fines, and then turns around and pays another $500,000 for doing the same thing again?
A slow learner.
The recent letter whining about the Labor & Industries settlement with some local orchards for underpaying workers failed to mention one important fact.
This wasn’t the growers’ first rodeo.
Read it for yourself. The same growers settled a private lawsuit for $270,000 three years earlier: https://shorturl.ac/7b4d0
The problem isn’t that L&I is too heavy-handed. The agency is too lax. The $270,000 private settlement involved seven workers. The state’s $500,000 settlement involved hundreds.
First lesson: Anybody who can afford such fines without changing behavior is not being fined enough.
Second lesson: We need stronger enforcement for slow learners who are accused of exploiting workers.
Paying workers fairly is not just the law. It’s a foundational truth. “The worker deserves his wages.” (I Timothy 5:18)
To businesses who short-change workers: Don’t whine when your mouth is full of stolen food.
FRED BRIDGES
Yakima