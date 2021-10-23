To the editor -- My daughter is a doctorate in anthropology. She gave me some advice that I feel is worthy to pass on at this time.
She said, "Mom, stop worrying, fretting and getting frustrated about people who are not getting the COVID vaccine. We need to focus on the peoples all around the world who are crying and pleading and praying to be able to get vaccinated and help them however we can to get the vaccination."
Those words have helped me a lot with my frustration and I pray the peoples around the world, who would treasure and appreciate the miracle of the drug to save their lives, can get it.
MARILYN ROEBUCK
Yakima