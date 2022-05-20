To the editor — It seems to me that many people who are rabidly anti-abortion and advocating zero-tolerance laws are ignorant of certain biological facts about pregnancy.

For example, statistics indicate that roughly 15-20% of confirmed pregnancies spontaneously abort (miscarriage), and this result does not necessarily indicate any sort of misstep by the woman.

Moreover, it is possible to have a fertilized egg attach to an area other than the lining of the main cavity of the uterus. This is called an ectopic pregnancy, and the fetus cannot survive but may induce serious bleeding. In such a situation the fetus needs to be removed, or the woman may die. One estimate is that 1 in 50 pregnancies may be ectopic, some of which just result in a miscarriage.

In 2018 the U.S. had 17 mothers die for every 100,000 births, a rate more than double that from other developed countries because of our fragmented and inefficient system of medical care. The estimated rate of deaths following legal abortion is about 2 per 100,000.

In simple terms, pregnancy is more dangerous to the woman than abortion, and I personally would always choose to have a wife rather than a motherless baby.

EDWARD BIRGE

Yakima