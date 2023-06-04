To the editor — We are right to cry out about the plight of the homeless in our city/county. We seem to be at a loss to solve this problem.
But we know the answers. It is not shelters or seasonal approaches. The answer is permanent homes/apartments. Utah has done this for the whole state. We have done this for over 100 through Neighborhood Health and veterans groups. Another nonprofit has raised money and obtained state grants to build a village of tiny houses, providing permanent homes for over 30 more homeless people. They need help to finish that effort and furnish these homes by next year.
Although we should be proud of those efforts, the number without homes remains high. We need to build permanent homes and apartments for all our homeless quickly using available local, state and federal monies. We have land on which to build 200 homes. Money is there to assist us. Let us respond with energy and love — now.
All of the homes already built have been fitted with solar paneling for heating and cooling. Let us keep that up. And let us raise the minimum wage of all workers to allow everyone a chance at the new homes and apartments we are building every year.
PHIL DINDIA
Yakima