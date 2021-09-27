To the editor -- Twenty-six-year-old Isidro Acevedo and 33-year-old Efren Araiza Acevedo, wanted for a pair of drive-by shootings in Yakima, were picked up trying to re-enter the U.S. at San Diego -- apparently a short time prior to making it back to Mexico.
They're prime suspects in a shooting that injured two teens. Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely told the Herald-Republic, "We need to get these guys off the streets -- these guys are very violent."
Despite the efforts of law enforcement, Yakima is a cesspool of gang and innocent bystander shootings. The solution is more copious financial support of local law enforcement provisions through increased city funding, stricter migrant controls and enforcement (lose the "sanctuary" and illegal molly-coddling status), and expanded job and employment opportunities in the Yakima region by attracting new industry.
The responsibility for such begins with us -- "We the people" and what our Yakima city (and county) representatives might propose to do about it ... if anything!
What say you?
ROBERT CUMMINGS
Yakima