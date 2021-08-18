To the editor -- I am writing this letter in response to Ms. Lisa Harmon’s misguided letter to the editor of Aug. 18.
While I am distraught about the events that have recently taken place in Afghanistan, as a veteran it is important for you to understand that a solider cannot simply “walk out in protest.” When we join the military we take an oath which in part states that we will defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and to obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over us. We are not to question it, we just do it. That does not mean that we always agree with what our orders entail, but that we will follow the orders. It is called respect, something a lot of people have forgotten.
When we join the military we do not think about what may or may not happen. When many of us join we do so to learn a trade, travel and, most importantly, to represent our country. We do not go in thinking "I will defend our country if we do this, but not if we do that." Further, to “walk out in protest” could result in an AWOL charge and/or dishonorable discharge.
Again, I am not saying I agree with what is currently going on in our world, but to recommend that a soldier walk out is simply irresponsible and disrespectful to our country.
COREENA SISNEROS HOLDEN
Yakima