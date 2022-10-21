To the editor — The YH-R's profiling of two county commission candidates was exceptional in using water and solar power to highlight their differences.
Ironically, the same day the profile ran, the paper published a letter claiming solar panels will soon be replaced by nuclear power. The writer invoked Bill Gates as proof of his claim.
True, Gates did fund a company called Terra Power to research safe nuclear power. As the research (not actual energy production) continues, experts disagree on whether nuclear power can ever be completely safe.
More importantly, Terra Power’s CEO contradicts the letter’s claim: “We envision a 2050 grid that is powered by very significant wind and solar power, but is complemented by” Terra Power nuclear reactors. (CNBC, April 2021)
So the real question is whether Yakima wants to be exporting money to buy power from another county in 2050, or exporting power and importing profits.
The same is true for the water shortage in the Yakima Basin. Commissioner McKinney thinks we can buy our way out of our water shortage.
If you like paying two bucks for one Cosmic Crisp apple, vote for that approach.
Otherwise, vote for a vision that diversifies Yakima’s economy. Your future depends on it.
FRED BRIDGES
Yakima