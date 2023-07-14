To the editor — With all the budget concerns for the city and county, perhaps both should consider installing solar panels on all their facilities and warehouses, including the jail.
The federal government is providing incentives for solar use. This should cut the power costs immensely. And is a long-term win-win investment for the taxpayer. I urge the city and county to consider this.
In addition, every warehouse and apartment building in Yakima should have solar. Solar could run along freeway medians too. Who needs solar farms?
JOYE REDFIELD
Yakima