To the editor — I would like to bring some awareness to the people of the Yakima Valley about "solar works in Washington."
I have had solar panels on my house for over eight years now and it does work, but I have a couple of gripes I would love to share. It does not work well or not at all during wildfire season. Up to three-month losses.
The other concern I would like to point out is the jets that keep spraying our wonderful skies and they become cloudy in 30 minutes. I didn't believe the stories of spaying at first, but when you have solar you watch the skies.
Things that make ya say huh.
STEVE GATES
Selah