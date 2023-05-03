Earth Day From Above Photo Gallery

To the editor — I would like to bring some awareness to the people of the Yakima Valley about "solar works in Washington."

I have had solar panels on my house for over eight years now and it does work, but I have a couple of gripes I would love to share. It does not work well or not at all during wildfire season. Up to three-month losses.

The other concern I would like to point out is the jets that keep spraying our wonderful skies and they become cloudy in 30 minutes. I didn't believe the stories of spaying at first, but when you have solar you watch the skies.

Things that make ya say huh.

STEVE GATES

Selah