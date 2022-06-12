To the editor — Hiking the wandering trails among shrub-steppe hillsides in the Yakima Valley is a joy.

In winter, the ever-changing landscape is magical. In springtime, the scent of blooming sage mixes with the pesticides drifting from nearby orchards. (Yes, really.)

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s website says there are 2.08 million acres of shrub-steppe left in Eastern Washington. Additional shrub-steppe extends from south-central British Columbia to California, through Idaho, Nevada and Utah, and into western Wyoming and Colorado.

The total acreage involved in the four solar farms proposed in the valley tallies under 5,000. That’s two-tenths of 1% of the shrub-steppe habitat in just Eastern Washington.

We have wiped out far more shrub-steppe with local agriculture’s hundreds of thousands of acres.

Undeniably, when we stack up the environmental costs of our farming methods “since irrigation began trickling into the arid Yakima Valley shrub-steppe,” the proposed solar farms beyond Moxee become poster children for both renewable energy and environmentally friendly land use.

There is no human energy production without some environmental price-tag, sadly.

So do the environmental and wildlife studies, but don’t compare the results to perfection.

Compare the results to what we know local agriculture has done to our environment.

JOHN M. CAINES

Yakima