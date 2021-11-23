To the editor -- Your Wednesday, Nov. 3, letters column had some good ones, and some not so good. Sue J.'s not-so-good letter caught my attention. Of course, she's welcome to her opinions no matter how wrong or divisive they may be.
You, on the other hand, have rules of your own making to follow.
So, how is it that Sue's direct and serious insults to me and other conservatives are not considered "in poor taste?" Are we actually "quacks," "cultists," "sycophants," "whiners" or any of the other adjectives she likes to use?
No. We are citizens with all due rights and responsibilities.
If I used my adjectives to describe her and the current administration, I do believe you would reject or edit my letter, as you have in the past. Do you even realize you printed an extremely divisive letter under the guise of to "stop dividing the country?"
C'mon, man!
ROBERT ALLEN
Tieton