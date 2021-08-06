To the editor -- I want to fully support a recent letter by Coleen Anderson. She points out the city of Yakima is about to replace 57 police cars with standard internal combustion engine cars that will produce lots of pollution and cost quite a bit for fuel over many years to come.
Electric or hybrid police cars are available. They can save quite a bit on fuel and produce much less pollution, which adds to global warming.
Because I am 90, I do not have much time left on Planet Earth. However, I want my descendants and friends to inherit a pleasant, enjoyable place to live.
Over the past 150,000 years, we humans have evolved in some negative and in some positive ways. Let us emphasize the positive to keep our planet safe and livable.
BRICE TODD
Yakima