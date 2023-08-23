To the editor — Regarding the Marion raid; first of all, who’s they? Second, while I agree the police are law enforcers not lawmakers, I’m having a hard time finding a connection between a raid in Kansas and “what could happen here.”
Why make the comparison? Because there are conservatives here? Trump supporters here? Who’s “wrongheaded thinking” is “already cruising the back roads” of eastern Washington? (That detail was conveniently left out of the article.)
If soundbites were truth, we’d really be in trouble. Stereotypes are what rip democracy apart, not a particular leaning. We need to meet each individual separate from the whole. Otherwise “you” are doing the same thing as “they”are doing, by spewing out a cartoon version of reality.
While there are corrupt cops and some judges — that's not every cop, nor every judge. That raid in Kansas is suspiciously tragic, and does smack of totalitarianism, but so did your article.
Am I defending the cops? I am. And conservatism? No. But I do wonder, are we (liberals), just as guilty as conservatives in our prepackaged bias? Judging from this article I’d have to say yes.
This piece was credited to the "editorial board." Who?
LISA HARMON
Yakima