To the editor -- The truths about COVID appear to be as mystifying as the implementation of the policies designed to mitigate its spread. So as scientists it is important we share information with the average person about COVID without spin or fear mongering.
The family of corona viruses has been around since around 3000 B.C. Humans have co-evolved with the virus and have managed to not only survive but thrive. There are currently about 300 Corona virus variants.
Every virus, including COVID, has a reservoir. This is the population that is typically infected and harbors the virus. The known reservoir for coronavirus is children. This explains the years of snotty noses for grade-schoolers and the lack of severe infection in kids.
Additionally, although COVID-19 did not behave like a common cold, the virus belongs to the same family. This means that the vaccination has limitations due to the rapid mutation rate of this family of viruses. This is also why COVID vaccination is not like MMR, varicella or polio. These viruses do not share the same structure and therefore do not mutate like COVID. In other words, COVID vaccination is always going to be a moving target.
TIMOTHY AUSINK
Selah