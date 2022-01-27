To the editor -- We took a taxi yesterday. She's masked. We're masked. I ask to roll down the window a bit.
"Do what you want. I don't even make my customers wear masks if they don't want to. I think wearing masks is a choice."
Shooting someone with a gun is a choice, too, I guess. A choice with pretty dire consequences, like jail time and even the death penalty. In the U.S., about 100 people died from guns yesterday, and probably will today. In the U.S., about 2,200 people died from COVID yesterday, and probably will today. Surely investigations are being conducted, and arrests being made to bring justice for those 100 who died from gun violence. What about the 2,200?
What are we doing here? No one really thinks it's a choice to kill someone with a gun. People know it's something you can't do. Why then do we let 2,200 people die a day, without much more than a shrug, as we meekly and apologetically, "sort of" enforce mask mandates?
LISA HARMON
Yakima