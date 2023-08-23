To the editor — Every November city councils across Washington state vote to increase property tax by 1%. This is called an ad valorem property tax and this tax must be renewed each year by a vote of the city council.
The ad valorem tax is a major source of revenue for essential city services like fire and police. To pass this tax a super majority vote is needed, which means five out of seven council members must vote yes to affirm the tax.
Last November Council Members Brown and Byers did not vote to support the ad valorem tax. So they were willing to cut the police and fire budgets last year.
In their latest announcement Council Members Brown, Byers and Cousens firmly state that they will not cut the fire and police budgets. I assume that this means these three council members will be supporting the ad valorem property tax increase this November. Good to know!
I would like to thank Mayor Deccio, Council Members Lund, Herrera, Cousens and Macias for their ongoing support for police and fire.
MARY PLACE
Yakima