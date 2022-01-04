To the editor -- I’m perplexed by Deborah Daunhauer’s message printed on Jan. 2. She states she is tired of being a captive in her own home and I’m curious as to why that is. From her message I have to surmise that she has been vaccinated and surely she knows how to wear a mask, so she should feel free to go about her business unless she doesn’t feel like those methods work.
It is completely apparent that COVID is here to stay, so we have to learn to live with it and we all will just have to do what makes us feel comfortable. As far as people knowingly spreading this “horrible pandemic,” she must not be aware that vaccinated people are passing it as well, so they must be included in that statement.
Just in my small world I have a fully vaccinated family member who got COVID and passed it on to his family. The same holds true for three family friends, who not only passed it on to their unvaccinated children but to their vaccinated partners.
So when she said people with COVID should eventually be turned away from the hospital that means she would surely agree with turning a vaccinated person with the virus away then too, right?
JULIE MONTGOMERY
Yakima