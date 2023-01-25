To the editor — Regarding the article “state planners mention Yakima as a willing partner in new airport ...”
I recently heard from a local community leader that the city has been gathering letters of support from “community leaders” for this cargo airport for some time. From my perspective as a common citizen of Yakima, the City Council voting unanimously for this idea came out of the blue. I am concerned about the lack of transparency and opportunity for community input into this process. And I don’t mean a small hard-to-find link in the paper requesting feedback.
For example, SeaTac’s current airport is 2,500 acres, whereas the proposed Yakima airport would be expanded to 3,100 acres and two runways. Where is that land coming from? Imagine an extra-large SeaTac between Washington Avenue and Ahtanum Ridge! We need answers to a lot of questions including the environmental, public health and economic costs of putting a huge cargo airport in the Valley. We need a transparent process with lots of opportunities for all of Yakima to have input into this process not just the “leaders.”
SARA CATE
Yakima