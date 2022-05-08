To the editor — Setting aside the sideshow of a leaker at the Supreme Court, let’s focus on local reaction to the news that Roe v. Wade may be overruled.

Lenette Lindemann shared her pleasure with the local paper. She stated, “I’ve learned that only by changing a heart can you change someone’s (abortion) decision — you can’t do it by compulsion. It’s going to take love and a heart change.”

So now Ms. Lindemann celebrates compulsion. She seems pleased sister states like Idaho could legally eliminate heart change and all the time and compassion love takes, poised to forget everything she’s learned in decades of working within women’s choices.

Anti-abortion activists must appreciate that a cynical and corrupt process to confirm Supreme Court justices could result in state power forcing every pregnancy to birth into any family. They may well regret state power unleashed to compel an arbitrary religious view onto every person regardless of that person’s own love and heart.

It’s frankly appalling.

From what I can tell, Ms. Lindemann puts her money where her mouth is. I hope she is prepared for a less than hearty welcome to the future. True love abhors slavery.

MARTHA RICKEY

Yakima